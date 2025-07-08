"Close To Making Deal With India": Trump As He Slaps Tariffs On 14 Countries

Even as the US slapped fresh tariffs on several nations, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Washington was close to making a trade deal with India.

"We've made a deal with the United Kingdom, we've made a deal with China, we've made a deal - we're close to making a deal with India...Others we met with, we don't think we're going to be able to make a deal. So we just send them a letter," he said at the White House.

Trump's remarks came after the US unveiled the first in a wave of promised letters that threaten to impose higher tariff rates on key trading partners, including Bangladesh, Thailand, South Korea and Japan, to come into effect starting August 1.

"We're sending out letters to various countries telling them how much tariffs they have to pay. Some will maybe adjust a little bit depending if they have a cause, we're not going to be unfair about it," the US President said.