Advertisement

Trump Accuses Trudeau Of Using Tariffs Dispute To "Stay In Power"

Justin Trudeau, who announced his resignation in January, is to step down after a Liberal party leadership contest this weekend which will choose his replacement.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Trump Accuses Trudeau Of Using Tariffs Dispute To "Stay In Power"
Trump said that Trudeau is using tariffs issues to stay in power.
Washington:

US President Donald Trump, after a call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, accused the Canadian leader on Wednesday of playing up a Canada-US trade war to cling to power.

Trump said in a social media post that Trudeau "was unable to tell me when the Canadian Election is taking place, which made me curious, like, what's going on here? I then realized he is trying to use this issue to stay in power."

Trudeau, who announced his resignation in January, is to step down after a Liberal party leadership contest this weekend which will choose his replacement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau, Trump Tariffs
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now