Trump Accuses Trudeau Of Using Tariffs Dispute To "Stay In Power"

US President Donald Trump, after a call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, accused the Canadian leader on Wednesday of playing up a Canada-US trade war to cling to power.

Trump said in a social media post that Trudeau "was unable to tell me when the Canadian Election is taking place, which made me curious, like, what's going on here? I then realized he is trying to use this issue to stay in power."

Trudeau, who announced his resignation in January, is to step down after a Liberal party leadership contest this weekend which will choose his replacement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)