Donald And Melania Trump's Passionate Kiss Goes Viral. Internet Reacts

Days ahead of his oath-taking ceremony, a photo of Donald Trump sharing a kiss with his wife, Melania Trump, has gone viral on social media. The President-elect could be seen sharing a passionate moment with the soon-to-be First Lady as they attended a sporting event, with mixed reactions. The undated photo going viral comes at a time when Ms Trump has preferred to keep a low profile as the Republican leader prepares to enter the White House for the second time.

As soon as the photo was posted, reactions poured in from the users who suggested that the couple may have been doing better, contrary to media reports.

"Now THAT is how to handle the kiss cam kiss," said one user, while another added: "32 days until these 2 are back in the White House!"

A third commented: "That's my President!!!!"

32 days until these 2 are back in the White House! 😍❤️🇺🇸 https://t.co/ocM3eyyHht — Kat (@KatManDoToo) December 19, 2024

ME AND WHO AND WHEN https://t.co/TU8V79WptF — topo chico enjoyer (@TopoSchizo) December 19, 2024

Let the woman breathe 😆😂🤣😍 — Angel 104 🇺🇸🙏🏼🤍😇 (@SylviaSantosH) December 19, 2024

The couple went viral earlier this year during the Republican National Convention (RNC) when Mr Trump leaned in to kiss Melania after securing the Republican nomination for the presidential election. However, she appeared to subtly air the Republican leader, sparking a flurry of memes and reactions online.

Donald Trump's hairdo

Earlier this week, Mr Trump caught the internet's attention during an outing at the Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach where he seemingly sported a new hairdo. In a white golf t-shirt, black pants, and shoes, Mr Trump looked relaxed as he greeted visitors while asking them if they enjoyed their time.

However, it wasn't his friendly interaction that got people talking – it was his hair. At first glance, social media users were deceived that Mr Trump had undergone a dramatic new haircut, as his hair appeared slicked down in a way that deviated from his usual voluminous style. But the truth was, it was his trademark “hat hair,” causing the unexpected change in appearance.

Mr Trump, joined by his running mate, Vice President-elect JD Vance will be inaugurated on January 20 at the US Capitol building in Washington, DC.