'Doesn't Ukrainian President Own A Suit?' US Financier Blasted For Criticising Zelensky's Outfit

Volodymyr Zelensky addressing the US Congress virtually on Wednesday.

An American financial commentator is facing the heat online for publicly criticising Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's clothing choice during his virtual address to the US Congress on Wednesday. Zelensky issued an emotive appeal to US lawmakers for greater Western intervention against Russia and implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

The Ukrainian President delivered the remarks in his no-trademark khaki green t-shirt. And shortly after, Schiff tweeted, “I understand times are hard, but doesn't the President of the #Ukraine own a suit?”

I understand times are hard, but doesn't the President of the #Ukraine own a suit? I don't have much respect for current members of the U.S. Congress either, but I still wouldn't address them wearing a t-shirt. I wouldn't want to disrespect the institution or the Unites States. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) March 16, 2022

“I don't have much respect for current members of the U.S. Congress either, but I still wouldn't address them wearing a t-shirt. I wouldn't want to disrespect the institution or the Unites States,” he further said.

Zelensky's speech, meanwhile, was given standing ovation by the members of the US Congress.

Schiff's remarks generated angry reactions from Twitter and other social media users.

“Dude, not only is he in a war-zone, where I'm sure it's hard to get a suit press and dry clean, but even if it was possible, it's favorable for people to see him as one of them sharing the struggle,” a Twitter user Jonathan said.

Schiff, a former Congressional candidate, replied to him saying, “He would not have had to press a suit. I'm sure he had a clean suit hanging in the same closet as his t-shirts. Plus even if there were not suits available, maybe a long-sleeved shirt with a collar.”

He would not have had to press a suit. I'm sure he had a clean suit hanging in the same closet as his t-shirts. Plus even if there were not suits available, maybe a long-sleeved shirt with a collar. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) March 16, 2022

Another user told Schiff that this is his “worst all time takes”. Using the handle Quoth the Raven, the user continued: “The guy is in the middle of a war zone ducking mortars, Peter, he's not going to be rolling around his garment rack with him.”

But an unapologetic Schiff replied: “He was not in combat on a battle field. Someone powdered his face. Not a hair was out of place, and he was clean shaven with a trimmed beard. He chose to wear that t-shirt. He could have easily chosen something less informal.”

Some users asked Schiff to remove the tweet, but he has refused to do so.

In his speech, Zelensky also made an appeal to US President Joe Biden by saying, “"I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace."

Indirectly, Biden and other NATO leaders have been stepping up military support for Ukraine including anti-tank weapons that have helped to stall Russian forces north of Kyiv.

Coinciding with Zelensky's speech, a White House official said Biden would unveil another $800 million of military aid, expected to include more anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles.