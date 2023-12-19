Doctors Discover US Man Living With A Wooden Splinter In His Eye For Over 15 Years

The doctors advised the man to carry on with his daily activities.

An ophthalmologist in the US discovered that a man had been living with a three-millimetre wooden splinter in his eye for almost 15 years without realising it until he had a regular examination, as per a report in the New York Post.

The man in his 30s from Boston was having his eyes checked since he is diabetic, according to a study conducted at Kresge Eye Institute in Detroit, Michigan. Diabetes can cause blindness and a range of eye conditions known as diabetic eye disease. Diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, cataracts, and glaucoma are among these problems.

Initially, doctors found no apparent issues with the patient's eyes. However, a routine examination turned into an extraordinary revelation. Photos shared by doctors from Harvard Medical School and Wayne State University to the journal BMJ Case Reports revealed the presence of a foreign body, a wooden splinter, in the man's cornea - the outermost layer of the eye.

The man claimed that fifteen years ago while gardening, he sustained an excruciating "penetrating injury." After his symptoms subsided, he stopped thinking about the incident.

The doctors said in the report, "At the time of the injury, the patient reported experiencing immediate pain and discomfort but decided not to seek medical attention as the symptoms seemed to resolve over time. No further ophthalmic evaluation or treatment was pursued, and the patient's vision appeared stable over the years,"

They referred to the case as "remarkable" and stated that the majority of foreign bodies are found in the eye quickly following an injury. The doctors continued, "Most cases are detected and managed promptly after the injury, as they often cause significant pain, redness and tearing, and serve as a nidus for infection. However, in some instances, the foreign body may be asymptomatic and can remain undetected for an extended period."

The medical professionals did not remove the wooden splinter, which had not perforated the patient's cornea, which could cause blindness. They advised the man to carry on with his daily activities and to see them again if he experienced any pain or vision issues.

Dr Asmaa Zidan from Schepens Eye Research Institute and Harvard University told the outlet that the case was an "exception". "The delayed detection of the foreign body might be attributed to the patient's lack of medical attention at the time of the injury. Despite initial discomfort, the patient refrained from seeking medical assistance. It is crucial to underscore that this case is an exception, and individuals with splinters should promptly seek medical attention to mitigate the potential risks, such as fungal infections. The standard of care dictates the immediate removal of foreign bodies whenever feasible," Dr Zidan said.