Disney Replaces 'Fairy Godmothers' With More Gender-Neutral Titles

Disney has announced that the word "fairy godmother" would be replaced with more accessible, gender-neutral titles in its theme park costume boutiques. But some fans have been left outraged by the change, according to a report in New York Post.

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World (WDW) Resort websites posted the update about the same, saying the Mouse House is saying goodbye "fairy godmother" title at its Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutiques located in both Disney World and Disneyland.

An announcement has been made on both the websites that their services have currently been closed and will reopen on August 25, 2022.

The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutiques are well-known stores in Disneyland and Disney World that provide magical makeovers and for children between ages 3 to 12. With their magical makeovers, they transform them into princesses or knights. They also provide many more services to children as fun and enjoyment.

Employees who were formerly known as "Fairy Godmothers in Training" will now be known as "Fairy Godmother's Apprentices" after the stores will re-open.

A Disney blog "Streaming the Magic" wrote on July 18, "This way cast members that might not identify as female can still be part of the process to dress up & style the children without having to refer to themselves as a female Disney character."

The WDW Today shared a post on Twitter on Wednesday and wrote, "Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique Cast Members Get Gender Neutral Title, New Look at MagicBand+, Disneyland Paris Cuts Holes in Hoses to Combat Extreme Heat & More: Daily Recap (7/19/22)."

This news left some of the fans disheartened and reacted to the post.

"Get woke, go broke @DisneyParks," wrote a user while another simply said, "Absurd."

"This can't be real," a third user wrote.



