'Dine And Dash' Couple In UK Jailed For Leaving Restaurants Without Paying Bills Worth Rs 1 Lakh

The couple were also ordered to pay compensation for their unpaid restaurant bills within 7 days.

A couple in the UK has been jailed for carrying out a string of ''dine and dash'' offences, after admitting to leaving restaurants without paying bills worth more than 1,000 pounds (Rs 1,05,857). According to BBC, Bernard and Ann McDonagh went to five restaurants in the Swansea, Neath, Port Talbot and Porthcawl areas of Wales and ran up bills worth more than 1,000 pounds before leaving without paying.

Earlier this month, the couple pleaded guilty to failing to pay restaurant bills between August 2023 and April 2024 at Swansea Magistrates' Court. Bernard McDonagh, 41, was sentenced to eight months and his wife Ann, 39, was sentenced to 12 months. The couple were also ordered to pay compensation for their unpaid restaurant bills within 7 days.

#JAILED | A married couple have been jailed after several incidents of non-payment of restaurant bills and shoplifting.



Ann McDonagh has been sentenced to one year in prison, Bernard McDonagh has been sentenced to eight months in prison.



In full 👉 https://t.co/Qog5MzTYwQpic.twitter.com/fdhCgKSyq6 — South Wales Police (@swpolice) May 29, 2024

Judge Paul Thomas KC said they were motivated by "pure and utter greed" and that the dine and dash incidents were "carefully pre-planned to a specific pattern". The use of their children, who would wait in the restaurants while they pretended to go to a cashpoint, was "ruthlessly exploitative," the judge added.

He believed Ann McDonagh was the leading figure in the restaurant frauds and branded her a ''fluent and practised liar''. The court also heard how Ann McDonagh stole hundreds of pounds worth of household items and clothes from stores.

Notably, the couple were investigated after a viral Facebook post from the newly-opened restaurant Bella Ciao in Swansea shared CCTV of the family seemingly leaving the premises without paying approximately 329 pounds or ₹ 34,000.

At the restaurant, they ordered their most expensive meal including T-bone steaks and double dessert portions for every family member, including children. Ann told staff she would get cash from their vehicle and a child would wait at the restaurant. However, five minutes later the child received a phone call feigning an emergency and ran off.

Judge Thomas concluded: "Over around eight months, you two set out on a deliberate course of sustained dishonesty. You would go into restaurants with your young family, you would have food and drink served to you, on the value of hundreds of pounds, then you would cynically leave without paying.''

Bernard McDonagh's defence barrister Giles Hayes said the father-of-six was "deeply embarrassed and ashamed".

"He has asked me to apologise in open court on his behalf," he added.

A spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service said, ''The thefts committed by the McDonagh's have had a devastating impact on local family run restaurants. These businesses, already facing numerous challenges, have suffered financial losses and emotional strain due to the McDonaghs' actions. They have today been brought to justice.''