Did Trump Administration 2.0 Remove US Constitution From White House Site? What We Know

After taking over the Oval Office for the second time on Monday, US President Donald Trump unveiled the new website of The White House, which showcased the new administration's plans including making America "safe again," bringing "back American values" and making the country "affordable and energy dominant again." The homepage of the website predominantly featured a silhouette of Mr Trump, with the "America is Back" message appearing in big bold letters.

But, what caught people's attention was that the page of the US Constitution was missing from the revamped White House website.

Under former President Joe Biden's first administration, the website highlighted the history behind the creation of the Constitution and why The Aremrica has a set of guiding rules. However, the page explaining the Constitution and Bill of Rights was missing in the new version.

Bio pages for former US presidents including Republican stalwarts Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan and Democrats Jimmy Carter, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton also turned up with "404 error- Page not found" messages.

Additionally, the Spanish-language version of the White House website also remained inaccessible to users, telling them that the page could not be found.

After the issue was highlighted by several social media users, the White House indicated the errors were unintended and temporary and asked for patience as the new website was being built.

"It's day two. We are in the process of developing, editing and tweaking the White House website. As part of this ongoing work, some of the archived content on the website went dormant. We are committed to reloading that content in a short timeline," principal White House deputy press secretary Harrison Fields, was quoted as saying by USA Today.

"We are [also] committed to bringing back online the Spanish translation section of the website," Fields added.

When Trump entered the White House for the first time in 2017, his team took down pages about LGBTQ+ rights and climate change, as it proverbially cleaned house. Later, he revoked the ability of transgender people to serve in the US military. The 2018 ban was changed by the Biden administration.