'High Side Inboxes', 'BAM Shipping': Decoding Trump's Leaked Yemen War Plan

American magazine The Atlantic on Wednesday released the details of plans for US airstrikes on Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen that were mistakenly shared by top Trump administration officials with its editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, on the messaging app Signal.

The screenshots of the chat on the "Houthi PC small group" showed top US officials discussing the time of strikes and types of planes used against Houthis on March 15 - the first attack on the group since Donald Trump took office in January.

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, who has accepted accidentally adding Mr Goldberg to the chat on the commercially available app, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Vice President JD Vance were among 19 members in the group.

The chats by The Atlantic, which first published the story about the massive security breach on Monday, were released after Mr Hegseth, while responding to a reporter on why he shared plans about a forthcoming attack on Yemen, said that "Nobody was texting war plans".

"The statements by Hegseth, (national intelligence director Tulsi) Gabbard, (CIA director John) Ratcliffe, and Trump - combined with the assertions made by numerous administration officials that we are lying about the content of the Signal texts - have led us to believe that people should see the texts in order to reach their own conclusions," the magazine said.

Decoding Trump's Leaked Yemen War Plan

In the screenshots shared by The Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg can be seen being added to the "Houthi PC small group" on March 11 by Michael Waltz.

Mr Waltz also changed the settings so the group messages will automatically disappear after one week. Later, the NSA extended the timer to four weeks.

"Team - establishing a principles group for coordination on Houthis, particularly over the next 72 hours," Mr Waltz apparently said at 4:28 pm on March 13.

The "principles group" referred to the Principals Committee, which is convened by the National Security Advisor and generally includes the heads of departments or agencies involved with the subject matter being discussed at a given meeting.

"Pls provide the best staff POC from your team for us to coordinate with over the next couple days and over the weekend. Thx," Mr Waltz added.

A minute later, Marco Rubio wrote, "Mike Needham for State", apparently designating the current counsellor of the US state department as his representative.

Seconds later, Vice President Vance also said, "Andy baker for VP".

Subsequently, other officials in the group, including Pete Hegseth, Tulsi Gabbard, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, designated their representatives.

The next morning, at 8.05 am, Mr Waltz again texted in the group, "Team, you should have a statement of conclusions with taskings per the Presidents [sic] guidance this morning in your high side inboxes."

"High side inboxes" are the classified email accounts of the US government officials.

"State and DOD (Department of Defence), we developed suggested notification lists for regional Allies and partners. Joint Staff is sending this am a more specific sequence of events in the coming days and we will work w (with) DOD to ensure COS [chief of staff], OVP [office of the vice president] and POTUS [president of the United States] are briefed," Mr Waltz's message read further.

The screenshots shared by The Atlantic then showed JD Vance writing, "Team, I am out for the day doing an economic event in Michigan. But I think we are making a mistake."

"3 percent of US trade runs through the suez. 40 percent of European trade does. There is a real risk that the public doesn't understand this or why it's necessary. The strongest reason to do this is, as POTUS said, to send a message. But I am not sure the president is aware how inconsistent this is with his message on Europe right now. There's a further risk that we see a moderate to severe spike in oil prices," his text continued.

"I am willing to support the consensus of the team and keep these concerns to myself. But there is a strong argument for delaying this a month, doing the messaging work on why this matters, seeing where the economy is, etc," he said.

Joe Kent, Trump's nominee for National Counterterrorism Center director, then weighs in and said, "There is nothing time sensitive driving the time line. We'll have the exact same options in a month."

"The Israelis will likely take strikes & therefore ask us for more to replenish whatever they use against the Houthis. But that's a minor factor. I will send you the unclass data we pulled on BAM shipping," he added.

"BAM shipping" reportedly referred to combat operations in the region focused on protecting international shipping lanes and freedom of navigation.

Mr Ratcliffe then entered the chat and said, "From CIA perspective, we are mobilizing assets to support now but a delay would not negatively impact us and additional time would be used to identify better starting points for coverage on Houthi leadership."

Minutes later, a message from Pete Hegseth said, "VP: I understand your concerns - and fully support you raising w/ POTUS. Important considerations, most of which are tough to know how they play out (economy, Ukraine peace, Gaza, etc). I think messaging is going to be tough no matter what - nobody knows who the Houthis are - which is why we would need to stay focused on: 1) Biden failed & 2) Iran funded."

"Waiting a few weeks or a month does not fundamentally change the calculus. 2 immediate risks on waiting: 1) this leaks, and we look indecisive; 2) Israel takes an action first - or Gaza cease fire falls apart - and we don't get to start this on our own terms. We can manage both.

"We are prepared to execute, and if I had final go or no go vote, I believe we should. This [is] not about the Houthis. I see it as two things: 1) Restoring Freedom of Navigation, a core national interest; and 2) Reestablish deterrence, which Biden cratered. But, we can easily pause. And if we do, I will do all we can to enforce 100% OPSEC. I welcome other thoughts," Mr Hegseth added.

Mr Waltz responded, saying the trade figures they have are 15% of global and 30% of container.

"It's difficult to break that down to US. Specific because much of the container either going through the red sea still or around the Cape of Good Hope our component going to Europe that turns into manufactured goods for transatlantic trade to the United States.

"Whether we pull the plug or not today European navies do not have the capability to defend against the types of sophisticated, antiship, cruise missiles, and drones the Houthis are now using. So whether it's now or several weeks from now, it will have to be the United States that reopens these shipping lanes. Per the president's request we are working with DOD and State to determine how to compile the cost associated and levy them on the Europeans," he said.

JD Vance then joined the conversation and said, "Pete Hegseth if you think we should do it let's go. I just hate bailing Europe out again."

"Let's just make sure our messaging is tight here. And if there are things we can do upfront to minimize risk to Saudi oil facilities we should do it," he said.

Mr Hegseth then said he "fully shares" Mr Vance's "loathing of European free-loading".

"It's PATHETIC. But Mike is correct, we are the only ones on the planet (on our side of the ledger) who can do this. Nobody else even close. Question is timing. I feel like now is as good a time as any, given POTUS directive to reopen shipping lanes. I think we should go; but POTUS still retains 24 hours of decision space," he wrote further.

The conversation in the group then resumed on March 15 - the day of the attack.

At 11:44 am, Mr Hegseth posted a "TEAM UPDATE."

"TIME NOW (1144 et): Weather is FAVORABLE. Just CONFIRMED w/CENTCOM we are a GO for mission launch," he said.

Centcom, or the US Central Command, oversees troops in the Middle East.

"1215et: F-18s LAUNCH (1st strike package). 1345: 'Trigger Based' F-18 1st Strike Window Starts(Target Terrorist is @ his Known Location so SHOULD BE ON TIME - also, Strike Drones Launch (MQ-9s). 1410: More F-18s LAUNCH (2nd strike package). 1415: Strike Drones on Target (THIS IS WHEN THE FIRSTBOMBS WILL DEFINITELY DROP, pending earlier 'Trigger Based'targets). 1536 F-18 2nd Strike Starts - also, first sea-basedTomahawks launched," he said.

"MORE TO FOLLOW (per timeline). We are currently clean on OPSEC. Godspeed to our Warriors," he added

OPSEC, an acronym for operational security, means ensuring safety and security of an operation are not violated ahead of its execution.

At 12:13 pm, Mr Vance said, "I will say a prayer for victory".

At 1:48 pm, Mr Waltz said, "VP. Building collapsed. Had multiple positive ID. Pete, Kurilla, the IC (Intelligence Community), amazing job".

Mr Vance replied, "What?"

"Typing too fast. The first target - their top missile guy - we had positive ID of him walking into his girlfriend's building and it's now collapsed," Mr Waltz responded at 2 pm.

Mr Vance then said, "Excellent."

Thirty-five minutes later, Mr Ratcliffe wrote, "A good start."

Mr Waltz then responded with a fist emoji, an American-flag emoji, and a fire emoji.

At 5:20 pm, Mr Hegseth said the "CENTCOM was/is on point".

"Great job all. More strikes ongoing for hours tonight, and will provide full initial report tomorrow. But on time, on target, and good readouts so far," he said.

Susie Wiles, the White House Chief of Staff, then wrote, "Kudos to all - most particularly those in theater and CENTCOM! Really great. God bless."

Steve Witkoff, who is leading Trump's efforts to negotiate an end to the Russia-Ukraine war and bring peace to the Middle East, also responded with five emojis - two hands-praying, a flexed bicep, and two American flags.

The conversation ends with Ms Gabbard saying, "Great work and effects!"