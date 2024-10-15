Decade Of No Dialogue, Then A 20-Second Greeting, India, Pak De-Hyphenated

S Jaishankar, who is in Pakistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation or SCO Summit being hosted by Islamabad, had a brief interaction with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today at an official dinner held for all the summit attendees.

The two leaders shook hands and exchanged a courtesy greeting as Mr Sharif welcomed Mr Jaishankar for the official dinner for SCO leaders. Few worlds were spoken during the interaction that lasted less than twenty seconds.

Ties between India and Pakistan have nearly been non-existent in the last decade since Pak-based terrorists targeted Indian military establishments in a series of terror attacks in 2015 and 2016. India, which has for long aimed for peace and stability in the region, has made it amply clear to Pakistan that "terror and talks cannot go hand-in-hand", and that "dialogue and diplomacy can only move forward in an environment free of terrorism."

NEARLY A DECADE OF NO DIALOGUE

Mr Jaishankar's visit to Pakistan is the first by an Indian minister in nearly ten years. The last visit by an Indian foreign minister was when Mr Jaishankar's predecessor, Sushma Swaraj, had visited Islamabad for a conference on Afghanistan. Mr Jaishankar, who was then the foreign secretary had accompanied the then minister on her official visit.

Sushma Swaraj's visit was followed in quick succession by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who pushed for peace in the region by taking the initiative and giving a surprise visit to then Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif at his ancestral home. But despite sincere efforts by India, talks were yet again derailed by a series of terror attacks on Indian soil by terrorists harboured and sheltered in Pakistan.

Before he reached Islamabad, Mr Jaishankar said at a press conference in New Delhi that his visit to the neighbouring country was only for the SCO summit and that no bilateral talks with Islamabad will be taking place.

| Watch: NDTV World Summit on October 21-22. Get All The Details Here.

Mr Jaishankar had said, "Like with any neighbour, India would certainly like to have good relations with Pakistan, but that cannot happen by overlooking cross-border terrorism and indulging in wishful thinking." The decision to send the senior minister to Pakistan, which is the host nation for the SCO Summit this time, is seen purely as a display of India's commitment to the forum.

Pakistan is hosting the two-day SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) summit on October 15 and 16. "The SCO CHG meeting is held annually and focuses on the trade and economic agenda of the Organisation," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said.

