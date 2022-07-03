Deaths Of More Than 1,000 Pigs Leads To 33-Year-Old Woman's Arrest In US

The woman faces a number of charges in connection to the animal deaths. (Unsplash/Representative Photo)

A 33-year-old woman in the United States was arrested following the discovery of more than 1,000 dead pigs.

Taking to Facebook, the Sac County Sheriff's Office informed that on June 30 deputies responded to a report concerning scores of animals found dead in two different hog confinement sites. Once on the scene, the officials then found animals in various stages of decomposition. The cops learned that Elana Laber from Iowa was the individual hired to care for the pigs.

As per the social media post, initially, Ms Laber had told authorities that the night before the gruesome discovery was reported someone else had shut off the breakers that control the electricity to the two sites. However, after an examination by a veterinarian, law enforcement determined Ms Laber's timeline incorrect. The animal specialist stated that the pigs had been dead for at least a week.

The 33-year-old then changed her earlier statement. She eventually told the officials that the animals had, in fact, been dead for a week. Ms Laber also indicated that she was unsure of what to do next.

The police officials mentioned that the farm animals were left without access to both food and water during this period. They also informed that Ms Laber was transported to the Sac County Jail. Now, Elana Laber faces a number of charges in connection to the animal deaths, including two counts of criminal mischief and two counts of livestock neglect.

The pigs were owned by Corey AGR Inc. As per the police, the estimated monetary loss of the dead pigs has been estimated at more than $150,000.

Meanwhile, several internet users reacted with outrage and disgust to the uncovering and Ms Laber's arrest. One user suggested that the 33-year-old should be treated similarly to now-dead pigs. “Let her rot in the 90°+ heat with no food or water,” wrote one user. “Unbelievable, torture to the highest degree. Disgusting and evil,” added another.