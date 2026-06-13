'Deal With Iran Tomorrow, Strait Of Hormuz To Be Open To All': Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the long-awaited deal to end the war in the Middle East is set to be signed on Sunday. Trump also claimed that the Strait of Hormuz will open to all "immediately after" the deal is signed.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is open to all."

Comparing the deal to former US President Barack Obama's, Trump said that his deal is the "exact opposite". He said that Obama's deal would have helped Iran reach its nuclear weapons goal faster.

"Barack Hussein Obama's Deal with Iran, the JCPOA, was an easy, beautiful, smooth road to a Nuclear Weapon, which Iran would have had six years ago, and would have used long before now. My Agreement with Iran is the exact opposite, a wall to no nuclear weapons!" he wrote.

Trump said that now Iran no longer wants a nuclear weapon and will not have one in the future either through purchase, development or procurement.

The Republican leader further claimed that the current administration enjoys a much different and better relationship than the previous ones.

Trump's Claim About Iran's Enriched Uranium

In his post, Trump also indicated the United States would take possession of and destroy Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium.

"At the appropriate time, when all is calm, we will go in and get the Nuclear Dust, buried deep under the powerful sunken granite mountains, thanks to our beautiful B-2 Bombers and their brilliant pilots, and downblend and destroy it, whether in Iran, or the United States," Trump said. "We look forward to working with Iran, and the entire Middle East, long into the future."

But Trump's post also contained a warning to the Islamic Republic to fully implement the plan or face serious consequences.

"Hopefully, this process will all work out quickly, easily, and smoothly," the US president wrote. "If it doesn't, we have the ultimate alternative, hopefully never to be used again!"

Iran Says Deal Will Not Be Signed On Sunday

However, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that the signing of the Islamabad memorandum with the United States will not be on Sunday.

Baghaei said the possibility of signing the Islamabad memorandum in the coming days could not be ruled out but added that caution was needed regarding any comment on the signing date due to the hesitation of the other side.

