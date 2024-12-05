Deadly Game: US Woman Jailed After Boyfriend Dies In Hide-And-Seek Game

An American woman from Florida has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 death of her boyfriend, whom she trapped in a suitcase and left to suffocate. The sentence was given on Monday by Circuit Judge Michael Kraynick in Orlando. Sarah Boone, 47, was convicted of killing 42-year-old Jorge Torres.

The tragic incident occurred on 24 February 2020 at Winter Park, when Boone and Torres, both intoxicated, engaged in a game of hide-and-seek. Boone reportedly zipped in Torres into a suitcase leaving him there, which led to his death by asphyxiation. The case had a history of marital strife and alcohol abuse between the couple.

According to CBS News, a jury deliberated only 90 minutes on October 25 before convicting Boone of the second-degree murder of Jorge Torres after a 10-day trial. Boone had insisted she was herself a victim of domestic violence at the hands of Torres and had rejected a plea deal offer of a 15-year sentence. Torres' family members testified at the hearing that his death had torn them apart.

"Sarah deserves to rot in jail," said a sister, Victoria Torres. "Sarah has caused a lifetime of pain."

In her own statement, Boone went through a litany of abuse by Torres she said occurred over many years, decried the way her trial was handled and covered by the media, yet asked forgiveness for her actions.

"I forgive myself for falling in love with a monster. I tried breaking the spell ... I never stopped loving him," said Boone, who has been in jail for 58 months. "I didn't mean for this to happen. Forgive me Jorge. Forgive me Torres family."