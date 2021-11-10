UK Court Blocks $4.3 Billion Lawsuit Against Google Over iPhone Tracking

The UK Supreme Court has blocked a planned 3.2 billion pound suit against Google. (Representational)

The UK Supreme Court has blocked a planned 3.2 billion pound ($4.3 billion) British class action against Google over allegations the internet giant unlawfully tracked the personal information of millions of iPhone users.

In a hotly-anticipated judgment, Britain's top judges on Wednesday granted Google an appeal against the country's first such data privacy case in a move that upsets a string of similar claims against technology giants such as Facebook and TikTok, already waiting in the wings.

