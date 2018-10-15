Dassault Will Raise Production Rates On Certain Models, Says CEO

Dassault Aviation's Rafale is an all-weather multirole jet that can perform a variety of roles

French planemaker Dassault Aviation will nudge up production rates on certain business jet models, including its Falcoln 8x and 2000 jets, Chief Executive Eric Trappier said on Monday, a sign of broader industry demand for corporate aircraft.

"We are at the moment increasing a little bit our rate of production," Trappier told reporters ahead of a major industry aviation show in Orlando. He would not give specifics.

Trappier said Dassault expects to deliver 40 business jets in 2018. Trappier said he would increase production of certain models in 2020.

After years of sluggish sales, potential buyers are looking closely at new models of business jets with longer ranges and elements like high-speed WiFi, planemakers and forecasters said at the executive aircraft industry's largest convention in Orlando.

