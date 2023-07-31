Daredevil, 30, Known For Skyscraper Climbs Dies After Falling From 68th Floor

Mr Lucidi was seen at the building at around 6 pm

Remi Lucidi's stunts were not for the faint of heart. The 30-year-old French daredevil, known for extreme sports was found dead after falling off the 68-story of Hong Kong residential.

According to the South China Morning Post, Mr Lucidi was climbing the Tregunter Tower complex when he fell. The daredevil was pronounced dead at the scene. He is believed to have gotten trapped outside the top-floor penthouse, frantically knocking on a window and startling a maid inside.

According to media reports, the man lost his footing and plunged to his death.

As per Hong Kong officials, Mr Lucidi was seen at the building at around 6 pm and he told the security guard at the gate that he has come to visit a friend on the 40th floor.

The media outlet reported that the security gate tried to stop him after the alleged friend confirmed he was not acquainted with Mr Lucidi, but by then he was already in an elevator.

CCTV footage shows Mr Lucidi arriving on the 49th floor and later taking the stair up to the top of the building. People found a hatch leading to the roof open but say the man was nowhere to be found.

However, he was seen alive at 7.38 pm, tapping on the window of the complex's penthouse, which prompted a maid in the apartment to call the police.

Media reports said that Mr Lucidi was trapped outside the penthouse and was banging on the window for help before he lost his balance.

The police found Mr Lucidi's camera at the scene and it contained videos of his high-rise stunts.

Police have not released the official cause of death.