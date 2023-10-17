Daniel Noboa: 5 Points On Ecuador's Youngest-Ever President-Elect

Mr Noboa is the son of one of Ecuador's richest men, who himself has five failed presidential bids to his name. His only political experience is two years as a lawmaker.

He ran on the ticket of the brand-new National Democratic Action alliance. News agency AFP said Mr Noboa calls himself "center-left" but embraces neoliberal economic thinking.

Mr Noboa shot to prominence after appearing at a debate in a bullet-proof vest after the assassination of rival Fernando Villavicencio, who had been polling in second place but was killed days before the vote.

More than 10 million people have voted in Ecuador's presidential election, and data from the National Electoral Council of Ecuador (CNE) shows Mr Noboa obtained 52.3 per cent of the votes.