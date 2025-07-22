Crypto Mogul And Trump Ally Justin Sun To Board Blue Origin's Space Flight

Crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun will join five others on Blue Origin's next space tourism flight, the company announced today.

Sun founded TRON, a blockchain platform, and serves as an advisor to HTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. He placed the top bid of $28 million for a seat on Blue Origin's tourism craft in 2021. The proceeds were donated to Blue Origin's Club for the Future foundation to benefit space-based charities.

In May, Sun was one of the top holders of President Donald Trump's memecoin and attended a dinner with Trump at his golf club outside Washington. Last week, Sun wrote in a post on X that he was committed to buying $100 million worth of Trump memecoins. The move would help raise the price of the coin by more than 10%.

We are committed to buying $100M of $TRUMP! Together, $TRUMP and #TRON are the future of Crypto.



This move highlights our belief in collaborating across ecosystems to grow the crypto landscape with communities such as @GetTrumpMemes.$TRUMP on #TRON is the currency of #MAGA!… — H.E. Justin Sun 🍌 (@justinsuntron) July 9, 2025

The US Securities and Exchange Commission sued Sun and his companies in March 2023 for allegedly selling unregistered securities and secretly paying celebrities to promote them, an investigation which was paused earlier this year.

The other members on board will be real estate investor Arvi Bahal; Turkish businessman Gokhan Erdem; meteorologist and journalist Deborah Martorell; teacher Lionel Pitchford; and JD Russell, founder of venture capital firm Alpha Funds.

The flight date will soon be announced, Blue Origin said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)