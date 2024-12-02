Crypto Millionaire Hides $2 Million Treasure Across US. Here's How To Find Them

If you're a treasure-hunting enthusiast, this might pique your interest: a Bitcoin millionaire in the U.S. has hidden over $2 million worth of treasures across the country. Entrepreneur Jon Collins-Black, who built his wealth through cryptocurrency investments, has created this elaborate project to spark curiosity and adventure, according to Fox 10.

The treasure chests are filled with extraordinary items, including gold doubloons, rare Pokemon cards, a Bitcoin valued at nearly $100,000, and historical artefacts such as a diamond and sapphire brooch once owned by Jacqueline Onassis. Clues to the five hidden chests can be found in Collins-Black's book, There's Treasure Inside, which features puzzles and maps to guide seekers.

A lifelong fantasy and adventure enthusiast, Collins-Black grew up immersed in games like Dungeons & Dragons. Now, he's channelling that passion into a real-world quest.

To ensure safety and accessibility, Collins-Black has strategically placed the treasures in non-remote locations within three miles of public roads. None are buried or located on private property. "You don't have to be a genius to solve the clues," he told the *New York Post*. "With curiosity, imagination, and a willingness to try something new, anyone can find the treasures I've hidden."

The treasure includes a diverse array of unique items to capture different interests, such as:

A fourth-century BCE gold Greek laurel

A coin designed and minted by Pablo Picasso

A rare lunar rock specimen

A Michael Jordan 1986 rookie card

A single Bitcoin, adding a modern twist to the age-old concept of treasure hunting

Collins-Black began planning the hunt during the COVID-19 lockdowns, inspired to create a legacy of adventure. "I created this treasure hunt because I live for adventure," he said. "I hope to ignite that same sense of wonder and curiosity in everyone who joins this journey."

The project has drawn comparisons to the famous treasure hunt organized by New Mexico art dealer Forrest Fenn, who hid a chest of gold and jewels worth $2 million in the Rocky Mountains in 2010. Fenn's hunt lasted a decade and attracted global attention but also sparked controversy after reportedly leading to the deaths of five searchers. Collins-Black, however, emphasizes that his treasure hunt prioritizes safety and inclusivity.

