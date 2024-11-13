Cruise Line Introduces 4-Year Trip For Americans Who Want To Skip Trump's Second Term

A luxury cruise line has introduced a unique, four-year voyage designed for travellers interested in "skipping ahead" in time, especially those looking to sit out a second Trump term. According to Fortune, Florida-based Villa Vie Residences is offering a 4-year "Skip Forward" voyage for Americans looking to escape the country following Donald Trump's re-election. This unique package allows passengers to travel the world in style, visiting iconic destinations, and essentially "skipping" the next presidential term.

According to a press release from Villa Vie Residences, residents have the flexibility to join their customised journey at any port during the continuous global adventure for up to 4 years. The package is available for a one-time payment of $159,999 for double-occupancy rooms or $255,999 for single-occupancy cabins. Passengers will have the opportunity to explore international destinations at sea, with the cruise line promising an easy, carefree experience.

Villa Vie Residences stressed that its "Skip Forward" package is designed for travellers of all backgrounds and political affiliations. Although launched following the 2024 US presidential election, the package's purpose is to provide a unique travel experience, not to promote any political agenda.

However, Villa Vie CEO Mikael Petterson told Fox News, ''Although the campaign was put together before the results of the election, we feel we have a perfect product for those who said they'd leave the country if XYZ wins the election. We may have differing political views, but our community comes together through our passion for exploring the world in a very real way that goes far beyond politics.''

He also explained to Newsweek that the marketing campaign was conceived before the election results were known, anticipating that half of the population might feel dissatisfied regardless of the outcome. He emphasised that the company holds no political stance and simply wanted to offer an option for those feeling unsettled to have a way to get away.

For those hesitant to commit to a four-year cruise, Villa Vie Residences also offers alternative options. Travellers can choose from a one-year "Escape from Reality" journey, a two-year "Mid-Term Selection" voyage, or a three-year "Everywhere but Home" cruise.

''Villa Vie offers a unique one-of-a-kind way to see the whole world at a slow pace where you have enough time to experience the cultural vibe of every port. Your villa is your bedroom, and the ship is your home, she'll take you across the globe to endless horizons,'' said Anne Alms, head of sales for Villa Vie Residences in a statement.



