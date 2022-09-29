Flight In US Makes Emergency Landing After Woman's Unstable Behaviour

An aircraft from Miami, South Florida to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing.

Due to the outburst of an unstable woman, an aircraft from Miami, South Florida to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing. The woman who began deliberately shouting "We're all gonna die" and telling every passenger to repent forced the choice on Monday, said a report from New York Post.

The American Airlines Jetliner flight 1295 departed Miami bound for Los Angeles, but the Airbus A321neo detoured to El Paso due to a disturbance in the cabin involving an undisciplined passenger, according to an email from American Airlines spokesman Derek Walls.

He also declined to give any further information. The flight subsequently left with all surviving passengers after being greeted by local law police when it arrived, the Daily Beast reported.

A spokesperson for the City of El Paso named Tammy Fonce stated that the American Airlines plane "was diverted" to the city's international airport but redirected any further questions to the carrier.

"It's an early flight ... so we were all kind of just working and minding our own business," a passenger who chose not to reveal their identity told the outlet.

"All of a sudden, we heard screaming coming from the back, and a flight attendant was saying to a passenger, like, 'Are you in danger? Is anything going on? Are you OK?' And she said, 'No, we're all gonna die. Repent, repent," the unknown passenger continued.

The informant allegedly stated, "She rushed the man and his seatmate, shouting, "Repent, repent, we're all going to die."

She spoke at first in a normal tone before shouting, "Redemption is coming! Redemption is coming! That's it. She didn't say anything else," the anonymous person continued. The passenger who talked with the outlet also said that the woman didn't seem out of the normal other than the fact that she was restless.

She allegedly said "No" when the flight attendant eventually questioned her about whether or not she was "in her right mental mindset."