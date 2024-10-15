Bath And Body Works Removes 'Snowed In' Candle After Customers Compare It To KKK Hood

Bath and Body Works is facing flak for its ‘Snowed In' candle, which, according to critics, resembles the hoods and robes of the Ku Klux Klan. Following a wave of outrage on social media, the American retail store chain removed the product from its website and physical stores.

“At Bath & Body Works, we are committed to listening to our teams and customers, and committed to fixing any mistakes we make – even those that are unintentional like this one,” the company said in a statement, adding they were “swiftly working to have this item removed.”

The Ku Klux Klan (KKK) is recognised as one of the “oldest and most infamous” hate groups in the United States, as noted by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). Founded in the aftermath of the Civil War in 1865, the KKK was initially formed by Confederate veterans but quickly evolved into a violent organisation dedicated to maintaining white supremacy and opposing civil rights for African Americans.

The controversy erupted when a Reddit user posted an image of the candle, saying, “I know it's one of those paper snowflakes, but I can't be the only one who sees ‘it,' right....RIGHT??”

The thread attracted close to 300 responses, many echoing similar thoughts.

People labelled it the “klandle” or “Klan Krismas Kandle.” Customers who attempted to order the candle after the controversy erupted reported their orders were cancelled.

An influencer on Instagram, who describes herself as a “candle-hoarder,” also shared her disapproval. Others defended the design as simply a “school snowflake cutout,” arguing the outrage was excessive.

The candle also surfaced on eBay, with one seller listing it for $250 (Rs 21,014). Although eBay's policies prohibit listings that include racist terms or language, the candle remains available since it does not explicitly use racist language.

In 2022, Bath and Body Works faced criticism for releasing a product line featuring Kente cloth designs to celebrate Black History Month. Despite collaborating with organisations such as the National Urban League, the company was accused of cultural appropriation. In response, Bath and Body Works pledged to improve its diversity and inclusion efforts, including a $500,000 donation to support related initiatives.