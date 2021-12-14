China Reports Second Omicron Case Ahead Of Beijing Winter Olympics

Omicron In China: China now has two Omicron variant cases according to health authorities.

Health authorities in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou have detected one infection of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the state broadcaster CCTV said on Tuesday.

The infected person, a 67-year-old man who entered China from overseas in November and flew to Guangzhou after quarantine last week, tested positive while he was isolated at home in the city, according to CCTV.

The case follows China's first Omicron detection in the northern Tianjin city, a person who had also arrived from abroad.

