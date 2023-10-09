Couple Killed In Home, Kids Orphaned: Faces Of Tragedy Emerge From Israel

Shlomi and Shachar's children are now orphans, the Israel government said.

Shlomi and Shachar were in their house when the Hamas operatives barged in and slaughtered them. Their children are now orphans, the Israel government said, sharing the faces of the tragedy that unfolded in the wake of the terrorist attack on Saturday.

"Images like these are extremely difficult to share. But we have no choice. For the victims. For the families. Remember Shlomi and Shachar," they said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This beautiful couple was slaughtered in their homes by Hamas terrorists.



Their children are now orphans.



Images like these are extremely difficult to share. But we have no choice.



For the victims. For the families.



Israel is fighting a fierce battle with the Hamas and other Palestinian groups, countering their rapid rocket attacks with Israeli Iron Dome air defence system and airstrikes in the blockaded Gaza strip.

Over 1,100 civilians and soldiers, including 700 in Israel and 400 in Gaza, have been killed so far since Saturday.

Hamas operatives are firing indiscriminately at civilian vehicles, barging into events and kidnapping civilians, visuals showed. Among these incidents was a dance party in southern Israel where Hamas killed and kidnapped hundreds.

Reports suggest 260 bodies were collected from the Nature Party, which was being held near the Gaza border.

"Imagine going to a rave and finding yourself in a bloodbath. Thousand of innocent civilians under fire, crying, hiding, running for their lives. Hundreds of Israelis killed and kidnapped by Palestinian terrorists," said the government.

"These are Hamas terrorists butchering families, kidnapping grandmothers, desecrating bodies," they added.

Arik Nani, who attended the party to celebrate his 26th birthday, could escape the Hamas onslaught. "I heard shots from every direction, they were firing at us from both sides. Everyone was running and didn't know what to do. It was total chaos," he described the situation while speaking to Reuters.

Bodies were seen on the ground and several teenagers handcuffed and forced into trucks. They were kicked and shouted at.

A woman was seen being taken away on a motorcycle to Gaza from the venue as some men took her boyfriend away to an empty field. Reports suggest execution can't be ruled out.

The Israel army has described the Hamas attack as the "worst massacre of innocent citizens" in their history and called the Palestinian group "more barbaric than the ISIS".