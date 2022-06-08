'Could Cost Around $110,000...': Social Media Criticises New Diablo Game

The first controversy that hit was the fact that it was primarily going to be a mobile game.

Diablo Immortal, one of the most anticipated video game titles, has proven to be a rallying point for most gamers, as they take to social media to heavily criticise it. The Diablo franchise has accumulated a host of fans over the last 20 years but the newest installment has many gamers taking to social media to vent their frustration.

The first controversy that hit was the fact that it was primarily going to be a mobile game.

Once the game was released last week, however, most people who tried it took to Twitter to vent their ire. Like most mobile games, Diablo Immortal advertises itself as a free to play game, with users having the “option” to buy in game resources and currency using real money. These are called microtransactions. According to most users on Twitter, however, the game is can't be played without spending real money.

User @JakeSucky wrote, “Diablo Immortal going viral as a Redditor has broken down to fully max a character could cost around $110,000... or about a decade if you do it F2P (Free to play) Sparking one of the biggest P2W (Play to win) debates we have seen in a long time”.

Diablo Immortal going viral as a Redditor has broken down to fully max a character could cost around $110,000... or about a decade if you do it F2P



Sparking one of the biggest P2W debates we have seen in a long time pic.twitter.com/ip0CD47OsX — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) June 6, 2022

Another user @YongYea wrote, “I'm actually getting a headache looking at the sheer number of convoluted and ludicrously expensive steps required to max out gear in Diablo Immortal endgame. It's some of the worst and most abhorrent monetization and gambling systems I've ever seen.”'

I'm actually getting a headache looking at the sheer number of convoluted and ludicrously expensive steps required to max out gear in Diablo Immortal endgame. It's some of the worst and most abhorrent monetization and gambling systems I've ever seen. — YongYea (@YongYea) June 6, 2022

Video games recently have come under the spotlight for their microtransactions and their ability to lure in younger players to get addicted. With Diablo Immortal also being criticised for similar reasons, it remains to be seen whether the publisher will change anything about the game