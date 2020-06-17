'Important' To Use Dexamethasone For Serious COVID-19 Patients: WHO

WHO said that the steroid dexamethasone has shown benefit in "severely ill" patients

It is important to reserve use of the steroid dexamethasone for the treatment only of serious cases of COVID-19, for which it has been shown to have a benefit, the head of the World Health Organization's emergencies programme said on Wednesday.

"It's exceptionally important in these cases that the drug is reserved for severely ill and critical patients who can benefit from this clearly," Mike Ryan told a briefing.

