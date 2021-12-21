US To Distribute 500 Million Covid Tests, Mobilize Military Personnel

US authorities will distribute 500 million free Covid tests, mobilize military medical personnel.

Faced with a surging Omicron variant, US authorities will distribute 500 million free Covid-19 tests, mobilize military medical personnel if needed and increase vaccination capacity, a senior White House official said Tuesday.

"We have the tools to get through this wave," the official said, noting there are no plans to impose new restrictions. If Americans "are vaccinated and follow the precautions that we all know well, especially masking when traveling, they should feel comfortable celebrating Christmas and the holidays."

