US Suspends All Travel From Europe For 30 Days Amid Coronavirus Scare

US President Donald Trump has suspended all travel from the Europe to the United States for 30 days amid coronavirus scare.

This move comes day after World Health Organization (WHO) called the new coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, issuing a grim warning that the global spread and severity of the illness was due to "alarming levels of inaction".

The call came as Europe faced a mounting number of cases -- including a slew of new countries clocking first deaths -- prompting governments to roll out increasingly tough measures to slow the rapid spread of the virus.

The number of cases across the globe has risen to more than 124,000 with 4,500 deaths, including a jump in fatalities particularly in Iran and Italy, according to an AFP tally.