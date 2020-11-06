US Sees Record 1,20,000 New Coronavirus Cases In 24 Hours: Report

More than 120,000 coronavirus cases were reported in the US in the past 24 hours.

More than 120,000 coronavirus cases were reported in the US in the past 24 hours, smashing a daily record set the day before, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The country reported 123,085 new infections between 8:30 pm Wednesday and 8:30 pm Thursday (0130 GMT), and 1,226 more deaths, the tally by the Baltimore-based school showed.

On Wednesday, 99,660 new cases of the virus were reported in the nation that has the world's highest number of reported infections and deaths from the virus.

