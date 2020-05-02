Masks Mandatory On Public Transport As Spain Eases Strict Lockdown

Spain coronavirus deaths soared to 25,100 on Saturday. (File)

Spain will make masks mandatory on public transport from Monday to prevent a new wave of coronavirus infections as it starts lifting strict lockdown measures, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday.

The Madrid government, which had until now "highly recommended" the use of masks, will distribute six million across the country from Monday and supply another seven million to local authorities.

