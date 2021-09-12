Small Decline In Covid Cases In Australia's Victoria State

Australia's Victoria state is struggling to contain an outbreak of the Delta variant. (File)

Australia's second most populous state said on Sunday daily COVID-19 infections fell slightly.

Victoria state said it recorded 392 COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, down slightly on the 450 cases recorded one day earlier.

Victoria state is struggling to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant despite a strict lockdown of its largest city, Melbourne.

