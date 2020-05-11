Justin Trudeau Goes Back To Teaching Roots To Help Students With Homework

Canada PM Justin Trudeau was a teacher much before he got into politics.

It's no secret that Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was a teacher before he went on to do different kinds of jobs and finally secured the top post in the country. And now, amid the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing lockdown in Canada to tackle the crisis, the PM has decided to make use of his teaching skills and help out students with their homework.

"As a teacher, I want to help," the PM said in a video message posted on Twitter.

Mr Trudeau told children and their parents that he is available to help students if they are stuck on a homework question.

"Hey parents! If your kids are stuck on a homework question, feel free to pass this message along. Because as a teacher, I want to help out. Let me know what the difficult question is by replying to this tweet or using the hashtag #CanadaHomeworkHelp - and I'll see what I can do," he wrote on Twitter along with a video message.

The PM empathised with students for having to do their homework "around the kitchen table."

"Parents across the country are discovering new appreciation for the incredible work that teachers do... If you've encountered challenges or problems that are really tough and you need a little extra help, reach out," he added.

The Canadian PM said the way "we are going to get through this is by pulling together."

After graduating, Justin Trudeau worked as a teacher in Vancouver, British Columbia. According to a report, Mr Trudeau taught Math, French, humanities, and most famously drama at West Point and at the public schools he supplied at.