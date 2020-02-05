Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Number Of Deaths In China Rise To 490

On Tuesday, Hong Kong reported its first coronavirus death, second outside China. (Representational)

The number deaths due to deadly novel coronavirus outbreak soared to 490 in China on Wednesday after the most hit-Hubei province reported that another 65 people were killed.

The outbreak has spread to more than 20 countries including India, Britain and Russia. The outbreak of the lethal disease has been declared a "global health emergency" by the World Health Organization.

After more than 20 countries confirmed the cases of infection, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared it a global health emergency. Several countries decided to impose travel bans causing many airlines to suspend flights to China.

On Tuesday, Hong Kong reported its first coronavirus death, the second outside mainland China. The first death outside China was reported on Sunday in Philippines.

The Indian government on Wednesday issued a statement saying that all the existing visas from China issued since January 15 stand cancelled. This comes after India reported its third case of coronavirus in Kerala.

Here are the updates on Coronavirus outbreak across the world