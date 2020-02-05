Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Number Of Deaths In China Rise To 490

Coronavirus Outbreak: The outbreak of the infectious disease has been declared a "global health emergency" by World Health Organization (WHO).

On Tuesday, Hong Kong reported its first coronavirus death, second outside China. (Representational)

The number deaths due to deadly novel coronavirus outbreak soared to 490 in China on Wednesday after the most hit-Hubei province reported that another 65 people were killed.

The outbreak has spread to more than 20 countries including India, Britain and Russia. The outbreak of the lethal disease has been declared a "global health emergency" by the World Health Organization.

After more than 20 countries confirmed the cases of infection, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared it a global health emergency. Several countries decided to impose travel bans causing many airlines to suspend flights to China.

On Tuesday, Hong Kong reported its first coronavirus death, the second outside mainland China. The first death outside China was reported on Sunday in Philippines.

The Indian government on Wednesday issued a statement saying that all the existing visas from China issued since January 15 stand cancelled. This comes after India reported its third case of coronavirus in Kerala.

Here are the updates on Coronavirus outbreak across the world

Feb 05, 2020 09:56 (IST)
Coronavirus Updates: Major US Airlines Add Hong Kong To China Flight Suspensions
United and American Airlines on Wednesday both announced plans to temporarily suspend flights to Hong Kong following the outbreak of a deadly new coronavirus.

United said it would halt flights to the international financial hub from Saturday until February 20, citing a sharp drop in passengers.

American Airlines said it had already suspended flights through to February 20.

Both carriers had previously said they were halting flights to mainland China where the outbreak of the new coronavirus began late last year and has since killed nearly 500 people and infected more than 24,000, news agency AFP reported.
