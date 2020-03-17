Days Before Coronavirus Test, Idris Elba Posed With Justin Trudeau's Wife

Idris Elba said that transparency id the best thing right now.

Just days before he announced that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Hollywood actor Idris Elba was seen with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, who had also tested positive for the virus last week.

The actor was one of the attendees of the Wembley Arena We Day event on March 4 alongside Mr Trudeau.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the star of "Luther" and "The Wire", said: "This morning I tested positive COVID-19. I feel okay, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus."

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I'm doing No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

The 47-year-old actor said he has been isolated since finding out that he was exposed to the virus.

Isris Elba, who also posted a video featuring his wife Sabrina Dhowre, said she has not been tested and was "doing OK".

The Golden Globe winning actor said he got tested after finding out on Friday that he had been in contact with someone who had the virus.

"This is serious. Now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands," he said in the video.

Mr Elba told fans to remain "really vigilant".

"Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now. If you're feeling ill, or you feel like you should be tested, or if you've been exposed, do something about it."

Wendell Pierce, who starred alongside Mr Elba in "The Wire", sent a get well soon message on Twitter.

He said: "The entire cast of 'The Wire' wishes our brother Idris Elba to get well soon as he fights this virus. Take care and best of health."

Idris Elba joins a list of actors who have tested positive for the virus recently, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Kristofer Hivju of "Game of Thrones" and former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, said Variety in a report.