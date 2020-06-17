Over 1,200 Flights Cancelled In Beijing Amid Fear Over New Virus Outbreak

Beijing cancelled at least 1,255 inbound and outbound flights on Wednesday.

Beijing cancelled at least 1,255 inbound and outbound flights on Wednesday, representing nearly 70 percent of all services, the state-run People's Daily reported, as fears grow over a new coronavirus outbreak.

City officials have urged residents not to leave the city, and several provinces have quarantined travellers from Beijing after more than 130 new cases were confirmed in the capital in recent days.

