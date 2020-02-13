Heartbreaking Video Of Chinese Couple Infected With Coronavirus Is Viral

A heartbreaking viral video shows two coronavirus patients.

A heartbreaking video of two elderly patients of coronavirus has gone viral on social media. The video shows a man diagnosed with COVID19 feeding water and food to his wife, who is also a COVID19 patient.

The video was shared by a Chinese media outlet with the caption: "I'll love you forever, every single day of forever: An 87-yr-old man diagnosed with #COVID19 held an infusion bottle to visit his wife, also a #COVID19 patient, from the ward next door and patiently gave her water and food. Hope you recover soon!"

In the video, one can see the man diagnosed with novel coronavirus holdingan infusion bottle to visit his wife, who is also a coronavirus patient. The video shows the man feeding his wife. As the post went viral, Twitterati fell in love of the patients and prayed for their speedy recovery.

I'll love you forever, every single day of forever: An 87-yr-old man diagnosed with #COVID19 held an infusion bottle to visit his wife, also a #COVID19 patient, from the ward next door and patiently gave her water and food. Hope you recover soon! pic.twitter.com/LXH1AxINsU — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) February 12, 2020

A user wrote, "This is true love so beautiful to see! Wishing them a speedy recovery."

Another wrote, "Time to figure out the source of this virus once and for all so it can be neutralized and not continue to pose a risk to your people."

"I hope that the love will overcome the virus," read one post.

A commenter remarked, "May she pull through. God bless them both."