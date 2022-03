Today's new Covid cases are China's highest daily figure since February 2020. (File)

China reported 3,393 new Covid-19 cases Sunday, the National Health Commission said, the highest daily figure since February 2020.

A nationwide surge in cases has seen authorities close schools in Shanghai and lock down several northeastern cities, as over 10 provinces battle local outbreaks.

