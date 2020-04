In UK, 5,373 died from the coronavirus infection (File)

More than 5,000 people who tested positive for coronavirus have now died in Britain, official figures showed on Monday, with a latest daily count of 439.

"As of 5pm on 5 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus 5,373 have died," the health ministry said in a tweet.

