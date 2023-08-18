Controversy Over 'The Blind Side' And Sandra Bullock's Oscar Winning Role

Sandra Bullock played the role of the mother Leigh Anne Tuohy in 'The Blind Side'.

A legal battle between a retired NFL star and a family who helped raise him in the US has pulled 'The Blind Side', a 2009 blockbuster movie, into controversy. The film's lead actress Sandra Bullock is also facing criticism for her role that won her an Oscar. Michael Oher, who inspired 'The Blind Side', had filed a lawsuit claiming he was never adopted by the Tuohys as portrayed it he film. Ms Bullock, meanwhile, has said she is "heartbroken" to learn of the disturbing allegations.

What is the film all about?

'The Blind Side' tells the tale of a struggling black teenager living in foster care who goes to college and becomes a star athlete with a white family's help.

It was adapted from the 2006 book 'The Blind Side: Evolution of a Game'. Written by Michael Lewis, it narrates how Mr Oher, one of the 13 children born to a drug-addicted woman, was "adopted" by a seemingly generous Tuohy family.

Sandra Bullock played the role of the mother Leigh Anne Tuohy in the film that according to the BBC, earned $300 million at the box office globally and millions more in home video sales.

The allegations made by Michael Oher

The 37-year-old has said in his lawsuit that Sean and Anne Tuohy never actually adopted him, but certainly profited from his success.

According to court papers cited by the BBC, the Tuohys tricked Mr Oher into signing over the legal authority to use his name in business deals after he turned 18. He alleged that the white family made millions in royalties from the film.

Through the petition, he has sought to end his relationship with the Tuohys alleging that he was never compensated for the film and "received nothing" for a story "that would not have existed without him". The filmmakers have so far not commented.

Why Sandra Bullock is being criticised?

Mr Oher has sparked debate around the negative "white saviour" narrative - when a white character saves a non-white character from unfortunate circumstances.

For the portrayal of Leigh Anne Tuohy, Ms Bullock won an Academy Award. But some critics have called her to return the Oscar, questioning why she chose to take forward an objectionable narrative.

"You might let Sandra Bullock off the hook about The Blind Side, but not me," author Ola Ojewumi said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

However, some people have come to her defence, including her co-star Quinton Aaron.

"Saying stuff like she needs to relinquish her title doesn't make any sense," Mr Aaron told TMZ Sports.

"It is totally misguided and unfair to assign blame to her for the new and deeply disturbing allegations about the real-life story," TV and film critic Richard Roeper said.

What has Sandra Bullock said?

New York Post quoted a person close to the 59-year-old actress as saying that she "hates" her hard work has been tainted.

"She hates that such a wonderful story, a spectacular movie, and a spectacular time in her life now has been tainted. Now people won't watch it and if they do, they will have a completely different reaction to its original intention," the person is quoted as saying.

"There was so much hard work put into the film that they all thought was the truth and now that has been questioned, it just upsets Sandra to no end that a time in her life that was so special, is now shadowed with a completely different perspective," the statement further said.