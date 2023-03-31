Companies That Have Conducted Mass Layoffs In 2023. See List

Alphabet Inc announced in January that it is eliminating 12,000 jobs.

Several companies have recently announced layoffs as they adjust head counts and tighten their budgets in response to fears about the economic slowdown. Tens of thousands of employees lost their jobs due to mass layoffs. Unfortunately, this has become a common occurrence in businesses this year. As per a report in TechCrunch, roughly 1,21,205 people have lost their jobs since the beginning of this year with 84,714 employees being laid off in January and 36,491 in February.

Here is a list of companies that slashed jobs across the globe: