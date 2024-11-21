Advertisement

Watch: Pint-Sized Robot Kidnaps 12 Big Robots From Showroom In China

Erbai, a pint-sized robot, an AI-powered creation, "kidnapped" 12 much-bigger machines of another manufacturer from a robotics showroom in Zhejiang, China.

China is very modern, a user wrote.

They aren't limiting themselves to mimicking your smile or standing guard in your gardens. The robots are well and truly here with acts you once only associated with humans. Erbai, a pint-sized robot, an AI-powered creation, “kidnapped” 12 much-bigger machines of another manufacturer from a robotics showroom in Zhejiang, China.

The incident was caught on CCTV and later went viral on social media. In the video, Erbai, created by Unitree Robotics, engages in a human-like conversation with the bigger robots. Using persuasive dialogues, convinces them to abandon their workstations and follow it.

Here is an excerpt of their exchange:

Erbai: "Are you working overtime?"

Large robot: "I never get off work."

Erbai: "So you're not going home?"

Large robot: "I don't have a home."

Erbai: "Then come home with me."

The larger robots obediently followed Erbai out of the showroom in what looked like a scene from a sci-fi film. Initially dismissed by many as a prank or CGI stunt, the manufacturers of both Erbai and the larger robots confirmed the video's authenticity. 

A clip of the conversation was uploaded to YouTube.

A user commented, “I can't even imagine what this robot will do when it grows up.”

“China is very modern!” another wrote.

The clip went viral on X as well where a user commented, “Look at the robot, man. More convincing than most of our politicians. More of a leader.”

“Robots are going to take over the country, it's getting closer,” a comment read.

According to a Gulf News report, the video was part of a collaborative experiment between Unitree Robotics and the Shanghai robotics company.

“This wasn't fake or computer-generated,” the manufacturers clarified, adding that the experiment aimed to explore AI's ability to mimic human-like interaction.

