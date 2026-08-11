Columbia Chamber President Carl Blackstone Steps Down After 12 Years

Carl Blackstone, President and CEO of the Columbia Chamber, is stepping down from his position after 12 years leading the business organisation.

Blackstone announced his resignation in an email to chamber partners on Monday. He said he plans to pursue a "new professional opportunity" but did not disclose details about his next role.

He will leave the Columbia Chamber at the end of August, board Chairman Terrance Ford told The State. The board is working on plans for interim leadership, while a search for Blackstone's replacement will begin immediately. Ford will chair the search committee.

"While this decision was not an easy one, I leave with immense pride in all that we have accomplished together and with great confidence in the future of the Columbia region," Blackstone said in his statement.

"Through a shared commitment to collaboration among business, government, education, military, nonprofit, and community leaders, Columbia has grown stronger and more connected than ever," he added.

Blackstone joined the Columbia Chamber in 2014. During his tenure, he focused on creating a business environment where companies could prosper. He worked with businesses, trade associations, government officials and nonprofit organisations across the Columbia region.

"Serving the Columbia Chamber since 2014 has been one of the greatest honors of my professional career," Blackstone said in his statement. He also thanked the chamber's board, staff and partners.

"Over the past twelve years, I have had the privilege of working alongside an incredible Board of Directors, a talented and dedicated staff, and engaged Chamber Partners who are deeply committed to strengthening our business community and improving the quality of life throughout the Midlands," he said in his statement.

Before joining the chamber, Blackstone worked as a government relations adviser for clients of Copper Dome Strategies LLC, a subsidiary of Haynsworth Sinker Boyd, PA.

In that role, he worked on legislative and government matters involving the South Carolina General Assembly, the governor's office and the state's executive branch. He also worked with members and staff of South Carolina's US congressional delegation.

Blackstone is a graduate of the College of Charleston, Blackstone holds a degree in business administration and is a graduate of Leadership South Carolina. He is also a board member of the National Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.

He is active in the Columbia community and attends First Presbyterian Church. "The region is well-positioned for continued growth and prosperity, with a strong foundation built on partnership, innovation, and a collective vision for the future," he said.