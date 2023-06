The children were immediately taken to a hospital.

Four children, who survived a plane crash and were found alive after 40 days in the Colombian jungle, were flown back to the capital Bogota early Saturday, AFP reported.

A Colombian army medical plane landed at a military airport at around 00:30 am (0530 GMT), and the children were immediately taken off the plane on stretchers with ambulances waiting to bring them to hospital.

