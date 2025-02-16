Isolated Indigenous Man Leaves Amazon Forest, Returns In 24 Hours

A young man from an uncontacted indigenous tribe in Brazil's Amazon briefly ventured into a riverside community before returning to his people within 24 hours, authorities confirmed. Footage obtained by The Associated Press shows the barefoot man, wearing a small loincloth, carrying two logs.

The rare encounter took place on Wednesday in Bela Rosa, a settlement along the Purus River in the southwestern Amazon. Locals believe he was seeking fire, as a video showed one resident attempting - unsuccessfully - to teach him how to use a lighter. Shortly after, officials from Brazil's indigenous affairs agency, Funai, arrived and took him to a nearby facility.

In a statement released Friday, Funai confirmed that the young man voluntarily returned to the forest on Thursday afternoon. Authorities dispatched a team of health professionals to assess any potential exposure to diseases that could pose a threat to his tribe, as isolated indigenous communities often lack immunity to common illnesses.

To protect the tribe, surveillance measures have been implemented to prevent outsiders from approaching their territory. Brazil's policy toward uncontacted indigenous groups prioritises non-interference, focusing instead on safeguarding their land through designated protected zones, such as the Mamoria Grande reserve, close to where the encounter took place.

Last month, Mauro Morandi, known as Italy's "Robinson Crusoe," died at 85, three years after being forced to leave his remote life on Budelli Island. He had lived alone on the Mediterranean island for 32 years, maintaining its beaches and educating visitors about its ecosystem.

His isolation began in 1989 when his catamaran shipwrecked while he was sailing to Polynesia, seeking to escape consumerism. Over time, he became Budelli's caretaker, relying on limited supplies, solar power, and a simple fireplace.

In 2021, Italian authorities evicted Morandi, planning to transform Budelli into an environmental education site. He relocated to a small apartment on La Maddalena but struggled to adapt to urban life, describing it as "continuous noise" after decades of silence. Last summer, after suffering a fall, he was hospitalised and later moved to a care home. His health declined, and he died in Modena, his hometown in northern Italy.