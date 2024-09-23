Colombia Woman Awarded Rs 23 Crore After Millionaire Boss Filmed Nude Videos On Hidden Camera

Kelly Andrade, a 25-year-old live-in nanny, has been awarded a $2.78 million payout after discovering she was secretly videotaped by her millionaire boss, Michael Esposito, at his New York home. Ms Andrade, from Colombia, cared for Esposito's four children while living with the family, the New York Post reported. However, her job abruptly ended when she found a hidden camera in a smoke detector in her bedroom. The twisted episode unfolded in 2021.

Ms Andrade's suspicions arose after noticing Esposito frequently adjusting the smoke detector, which was constantly repositioned. Her worst fears were confirmed when she discovered a hidden camera inside, containing a memory card filled with hundreds of recordings – many of which captured intimate moments of her nude or dressing/undressing. Within minutes of her finding the device, Esposito showed up at the house. Fearing for her safety, she escaped through a window when he arrived home and started banging on her door.

''He seemed very nervous and he seemed very worried when he arrived at the house,'' she recalled.

Esposito was arrested on suspicion of illegal surveillance, which carries a maximum four-year prison sentence. However, he was allowed to walk free after agreeing to two years of probation and counselling. A Manhattan jury awarded Ms Andrade $780,000 in emotional distress damages against Esposito and his wife Danielle, plus $2 million in punitive damages against him.

Speaking to the Post, the nanny said, ''It's not enough for the whole situation I've been through these three years. It's not enough. I was angry because the damage that he caused me was irreversible.''

After enduring a traumatic experience, she is now devoted to healing and moving forward. The Colombian native, residing in New Jersey with her husband, reflected on the gruelling trial process, stating that it forced her to "relive" painful memories she had sought to forget. By sharing her story, she seeks to ensure that no one else suffers in silence and that perpetrators are held accountable for their actions.