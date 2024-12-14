Don't Miss The 'Cold Moon' This Weekend. It Won't Be Back Until 2043

This weekend, skygazers are in for a rare and spectacular treat. The year's final and longest full moon, the "Cold Moon," is set to grace the night sky on December 15 and won't be visible again until 2043. The Cold Moon derives its name from the long, frigid December nights. Native American tribes also called it the "Long Nights Moon" and the "Moon before Yule" due to its proximity to the winter solstice, which falls on December 21.
When and where to watch the Cold moon
The full moon will be visible at 4:02 am ET (2:32 pm IST). But it will be visible in the night sky for several hours before and after this time, weather permitting. Depending on your location, here's when to expect the moonrise and set:
- Washington D.C.: Rises Saturday at 3:53 pm and sets Sunday at 7:54 am (local time)
- Chicago: Rises Saturday at 3:24 pm and sets Sunday at 7:51 am (local time)
- Los Angeles: Rises Saturday at 4:02 pm and sets Sunday at 7:28 am (local time)
Features of the Cold moon
Like the sun, the moon rises and sets in the east and west, but due to Earth's tilted axis, the exact positions vary.
- The Cold Moon will rise and set at its farthest northern points of the year. This happens because, in December, the North Pole is tilted furthest from the sun, creating the moon's most extreme horizon positions of 2024.
- This year's Cold Moon is particularly special as it coincides with the "major lunar standstill," a rare period when the moon's orbit reaches its most extreme northern and southern positions. This phenomenon, due to the moon's gently wobbling orbit, repeats every 18.6 years. After this weekend, the moon won't reach these northern extremes again until 2043.
- The full moon's bright light could obscure the Geminid meteor shower, which peaks on Friday night. Considered one of the most reliable meteor showers, the Geminids will still be visible on Saturday night, but the full moon's light may make spotting shooting stars more difficult.
