Don't Miss The 'Cold Moon' This Weekend. It Won't Be Back Until 2043

This weekend, skygazers are in for a rare and spectacular treat. The year's final and longest full moon, the "Cold Moon," is set to grace the night sky on December 15 and won't be visible again until 2043. The Cold Moon derives its name from the long, frigid December nights. Native American tribes also called it the "Long Nights Moon" and the "Moon before Yule" due to its proximity to the winter solstice, which falls on December 21.



When and where to watch the Cold moon

The full moon will be visible at 4:02 am ET (2:32 pm IST). But it will be visible in the night sky for several hours before and after this time, weather permitting. Depending on your location, here's when to expect the moonrise and set:

Washington D.C.: Rises Saturday at 3:53 pm and sets Sunday at 7:54 am (local time)

Chicago: Rises Saturday at 3:24 pm and sets Sunday at 7:51 am (local time)

Los Angeles: Rises Saturday at 4:02 pm and sets Sunday at 7:28 am (local time)

Features of the Cold moon

Like the sun, the moon rises and sets in the east and west, but due to Earth's tilted axis, the exact positions vary.