Clashes Mark Bangladesh Election Day, Sheikh Hasina Eyes Fourth Term

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was the first voter at the Dhaka City College centre. (ANI)

Two people have reportedly died in the political clashes that erupted in Bangladesh as the country began voting for the parliamentary elections today. Fresh violence was reported between Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Awami League supporters even as tight security was put in place following a weeks-long campaign that saw violence and allegations of a government crackdown on opposition activists.

One man died when police opened fire in "self-defence" on opposition activists who they say had attacked a polling station in the southern town of Bashkhali, reported news agency AFP. An activist for the ruling Awami League party was also reported killed after he was beaten on the head by opposition supporters during a clash in Khagra. The deaths brought to six the number of people confirmed by police to have died in violence related to the parliamentary election

Voting began at 8 am local time (0200 GMT) across more than 40,000 polling stations and is expected to conclude at 4 pm (1000 GMT). Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is seeking a fourth straight term in power, was the first voter at the Dhaka City College centre in the capital where her lawyer nephew and party candidate Fazle Nur Taposh was a contender.

Over six lakh security personnel including several thousand soldiers and paramilitary border guards have been deployed across the country -- including across the polling stations -- to help conduct the election in which 10.41 crore people are eligible to vote.

Fourteen people have died in pre-election clashes so far.

Mobile operators have been asked to shut down 3G and 4G services until midnight on Sunday "to prevent the spread of rumours" that could trigger unrest during the election.

A total of 1,848 candidates are contesting for 299 out of 300 Parliament seats. The polls are being held at 40,183 polling stations.

