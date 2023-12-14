Circus Show In UK Stopped After Acrobat Falls 33 Feet From 'Giant Wheel Of Death'

The show which was watched by an audience of adults and children was stopped immediately

A circus show in Great Yarmouth had to be abandoned after an acrobat fell 33 feet while performing a stunt on December 13, BBC reported. The acrobat, aged in his 20s, was riding the ''giant wheel of death'' apparatus at the Hippodrome Circus in Great Yarmouth evening when the fall happened.

Video footage of the incident shows the performer plummeting around 33 feet (10 metres) after falling from an aerial spinning wheel and colliding with metal scaffolding before hitting the ground.

The show, which was watched by an audience of adults and children, was stopped immediately and the police and ambulance service were called. While the extent of his injuries is not yet known, it is believed that he broke several bones, but was conscious during the incident.

Hippodrome Circus, in a statement, said: "During the 6.30 performance of The Christmas Spectacular last night one of our stunt performers fell from the large performance wheel. The performer remained conscious, but it was clear he had sustained some injuries. So the decision was made for the show to be stopped for the evening and the public exited. The artiste in question received immediate medical attention, and paramedics then moved him to a medical facility for further evaluation. We are under the impression that he is in a stable condition and has been evaluated overnight."

Talking about the fall, Jack Jay, the circus manager, ''It looked like mistiming. He went to jump through one of the wheels and slipped, landing on the floor.''

He added that health and safety officials were notified and were expected to investigate the fall and the apparatus at the purpose-built circus.

The acrobat's brother who was his partner in the performance, accompanied him to James Paget University Hospital along with circus staff.

A spokesperson for the show said: ''Obviously this sort of event is scary for all involved, we are all wishing a speedy recovery for our fellow cast member. We would like the pass on our thanks to the audience in attendance who were very understanding and remained calm.''

In a similar incident, a circus artist fell 29 feet to the ground from a platform during his performance. Jorge Alarcon, a Chilean trapeze artist, sustained serious injuries and spent roughly eight days in the hospital, as per a report in the Daily Express US. The incident, which took place in August this year, occurred when Mr Alarcon tried to land on the platform where three other performers were standing.



