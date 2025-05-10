Cinnamon May Reduce Effectiveness Of Some Prescription Drugs: Study

Cinnamon, when consumed in large dosages, particularly as nutritional supplements, may reduce the efficacy of several prescription medications, according to a new study.

The study, published in the June edition of the Food Chemistry: Molecular Sciences journal, looked at how cinnamon and its primary ingredients affected the body's capacity to metabolise drugs, The Washington Post reported.



It noted concerns regarding cinnamon's potential interactions with medicines and the shortage of scientific data on the spice's effects on human metabolism.



While minimal intake may have health benefits, extended use may increase the risk of drug interactions, the study said, without specifying how much was excessive.



According to researchers, "overconsumption" of cinnamon may cause the body to quickly flush out prescription drugs, affecting a person's capacity to absorb them.



Lead researcher Bill Gurley, chief scientist at the University of Mississippi's National Centre for Natural Products Research, told The Post, "We know there's a possibility for cinnamaldehyde to activate these receptors that can pose a risk for drug interactions."



The researchers studied cinnamon oil and two of its chemical constituents, cinnamaldehyde and cinnamic acid, simulating human digestion to ascertain whether and how cinnamon influences drug metabolism.



They found that both cinnamaldehyde and cinnamic acid have the ability to trigger the body's xenobiotic receptors. These sensors aid in regulating how drugs are processed by the body.



According to CNN wellness expert Dr Leana Wen, supplementing with cinnamon may help manage diabetes or aid in weight loss, per some studies, but further research is required to explore its potential advantages fully.



Cassia cinnamon may contain high concentrations of the blood thinner coumarin, and traces of coumarin may also be present in Ceylon cinnamon.



Thus, an individual taking anticoagulant drugs may be at higher risk of bleeding if they consume a lot of coumarin, said Mr Wen.



How much is too much was not specified in the Food Chemistry study, but researchers cautioned that concentrated forms, such as supplements, are more dangerous.



Patients are advised to consult their physician before consuming supplements containing cinnamon or similar products.







