Chinese Scientists Develop ''Game-Changing'' AI-Enabled Spy Tech: Report

The researchers from Beijing claim to have made a huge ''technological breakthrough''

Chinese scientists have allegedly developed a new "game-changing" military surveillance technology that now means enemies on the battlefield will have ''nowhere to hide'', reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP). The researchers from Beijing claim to have made a huge ''technological breakthrough'', and say that their tech can achieve seamless, wide bandwidth, real-time monitoring, and analysis across the electromagnetic spectrum.

The cutting-edge tech can be used by the Chinese military to detect and track enemy signals with unparalleled speed, instantly decipher the physical characteristics of these signals, and effectively suppress them.

A peer-reviewed paper explaining the groundbreaking technology was published in the Chinese academic journal Radio Communications Technology on January 17.

In the paper, project lead scientist Yang Kai wrote that the new breed of electromagnetic spectrum monitoring gear is ''small in size, high in performance, and low in power consumption.'' He noted that such technology was previously thought impossible because of the massive amount of data that needed to be processed during warfare.

The researchers believe such tech will cause ''a profound shift in the art of war.'' At present, both China and the US are embroiled in a tussle for dominion over the electromagnetic spectrum.

Mr Yang further explained that traditional spectrum monitoring systems are limited by their hardware and their real-time analysis bandwidth is generally restricted to 40-160 MHz. All signals that fall outside this specific range are usually monitored through sampling scans.

However, the new equipment, by extending the frequency range, allows for seamless detection and real-time monitoring of frequencies in the gigahertz zone. This includes the frequency range used by amateur radio enthusiasts and Elon Musk's Starlink satellites. Further, it can capture and analyze pulse signals emitted by the US military, even if they switch to civilian frequencies quickly.

The team also introduced artificial intelligence (AI) into the critical data analysis process, employing at least two different AI technologies to tackle various challenges like differentiating between civilian and military signals, large data sets, etc.

Even in the face of enemy jamming, they can still find the enemy's weaknesses from strong background noise and effectively counter them, Mr Yang's team wrote in the paper.